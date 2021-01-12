Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 670,871 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.61% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HBIO. KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.