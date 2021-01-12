Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

