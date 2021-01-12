Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 5,415 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

