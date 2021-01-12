Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2,729.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,304,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,610,000 after purchasing an additional 587,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

