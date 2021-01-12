Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

