Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

AVGO stock opened at $445.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average is $364.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $449.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

