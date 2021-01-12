Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 9,034 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MASI stock opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

