Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report sales of $800.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.80 million and the highest is $894.07 million. Meritor posted sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

