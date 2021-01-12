Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after purchasing an additional 414,962 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $212.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

