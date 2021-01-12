Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after acquiring an additional 542,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

