Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

