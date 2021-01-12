iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

IJR opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

