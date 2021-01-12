Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 334.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,178 shares of company stock worth $1,790,813 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

