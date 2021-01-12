American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in American Water Works by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

