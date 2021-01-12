Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $499.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

