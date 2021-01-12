Credit Suisse Group Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $207.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.