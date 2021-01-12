F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Cowen from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

