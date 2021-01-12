VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.99. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 91,534 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

