Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 24,343 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

