Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 1,542 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.02.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
