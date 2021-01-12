Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.