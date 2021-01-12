State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $173.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

