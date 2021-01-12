National Bank Financial Boosts Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million and a PE ratio of -36.25.
Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile
