National Bank Financial Boosts Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million and a PE ratio of -36.25.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

