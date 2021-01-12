Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,088 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 million, a P/E ratio of -409.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

