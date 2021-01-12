State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

