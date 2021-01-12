Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,648 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

