Hexavest Inc. Sells 48,362 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,362 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after purchasing an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

