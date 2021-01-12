Hexavest Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,995 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,391,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

