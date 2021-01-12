iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,860 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

