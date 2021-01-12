Hexavest Inc. Sells 31,067 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

