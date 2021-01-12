Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,616 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

