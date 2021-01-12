Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $970,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.