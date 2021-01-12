Critical Review: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.50 $88.57 million $2.07 9.82 Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.86 $4.09 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71% Lake Shore Bancorp 16.49% 5.34% 0.69%

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 6, 2020, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

