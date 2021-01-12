Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Up 463.0% in December

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the December 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

QIWI opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter worth $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 100.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

