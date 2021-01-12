Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The company has a market cap of C$334.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

