First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
