Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Up 347.3% in December

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SINO stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.