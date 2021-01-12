Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Up 347.3% in December

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SINO stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.89.
Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.
Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile
Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.
