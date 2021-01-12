Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the December 15th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCKT opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.50. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

