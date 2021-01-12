Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

