Morgan Stanley Purchases 75,170 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Shares of DSSI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $295.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

