Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.01.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.63.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. In the last three months, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

