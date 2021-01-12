Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.77. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,228,633 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

