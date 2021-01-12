Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $5.86. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNIY shares. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
