Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $3.11. Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 913,400 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

About Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

