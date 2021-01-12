New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 457,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

