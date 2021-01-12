Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.22

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.22 and traded as high as $54.07. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 471,143 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

