Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $488,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

