Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.57

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.57 and traded as low as $105.30. Synectics plc (SNX.L) shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 43,532 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £21.39 million and a PE ratio of -17.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.57.

In other Synectics plc (SNX.L) news, insider Michael Butler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

About Synectics plc (SNX.L)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

