William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.66

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $214.66 and traded as high as $270.40. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $269.60, with a volume of 2,905,326 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.57 ($2.48).

The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

