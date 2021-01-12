Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

